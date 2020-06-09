Indonesia has restarted the domestic flights for the travelers provided the airlines operate 70 percent capacity and follow the strongest rules brought into force on Tuesday when the nation announced its largest daily increase in cases of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

The Transport Minister of Indonesia, Budi Karya Sumadi, stated that the new regulations for the flights followed the discussions with the airlines, the nation's coronavirus taskforce, and the health ministry.

Indonesia Restarts Domestic Flights

"Transportation management in the era of the new normal hinges on health aspects," Sumadi told an online news conference. "We hope that people stay productive but safe." All travelers will be required to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and present a recent health certificate to show they have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, under the regulations that Novie Riyanto, a transport ministry official, told Reuters came into effect on Tuesday.

Flights have been restricted in Indonesia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in recent weeks migrant workers returning home and those traveling for work in exempt sectors, such as health and security, have been allowed to fly. The airline Lion Air will resume domestic flights on Wednesday.

The Indonesian capital began easing social restrictions last week, even though coronavirus cases continue to rise across the world's fourth most populous nation. Indonesia has recorded 33,076 positive coronavirus infections and 1,923 COVID-19 deaths. On Tuesday, it announced 1,043 new cases, the highest daily increase so far.

(With agency inputs)