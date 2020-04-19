Indonesia confirmed 327 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the total number of infection cases to 6,575 and also 47 new deaths taking the fatality total to 582, as reported by the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Coronavirus crisis in Indonesia

The figures come a day after the chairman of the Indonesian Doctors Association said that the country's actual death toll could be nearly twice the official numbers. In response, Yurianto told reporters in an online briefing on Sunday to "avoid the added psychological burden of untrue news".

The deadly virus outbreak has created a massive around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 160,000 people globally and infecting over two million people worldwide. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries in the world.

(With agency inputs)