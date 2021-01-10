An Indonesian budget airline plane carrying 62 people is suspected to have crashed into the waters shortly after its take from Indonesia's capital of Jakarta on a domestic flight Saturday. The Boeing 737 is said to have lost contact with air traffic controllers after taking off, according to the officials.

Meanwhile, an aviation expert said it did not look like the crash was caused by a design flaw with the model. "This is not even the model before the Max, it has been in service for 30 years so it's unlikely to be a design fault," Richard Aboulafia, an aviation analyst at Teal Group, said, according to the Business Insider. "Thousands of these planes have been built and production ended over 20 years ago, so something would have been discovered by now," he added.

Reportedly the debris suspected to be from the passenger jet has been found in the nearby sea.

What we know so far: