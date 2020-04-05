Indonesia has asked the citizens of the country to wear cloth face masks while going outside as the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases are on the rise and touched 2,273 on Sunday, the Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto stated.

COVID-19 in Indonesia

"Everybody must wear face masks. Surgical masks and N95 masks are only for medical workers, but wear cloth masks because many asymptomatic cases were found out there," Yurianto said told a news briefing. The Southeast Asian country reported 181 new cases on Sunday, while the death toll rose by seven to 198.

The coronavirus outbreak which originated from the city of Wuhan of Hubei province in China has created a majors stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 64,000 people and infecting over one million globally. It has been described by the WHO as a pandemic.

