Indonesia: Low-Cost Carrier Citilink's Pilot Dies After Making Emergency Landing at Juanda Airport in East Java

An Indonesian pilot died after guiding his passenger plane through an emergency landing. The pilot, who flew a Citilink aircraft, was forced to make an emergency landing on Thursday morning at Juanda International Airport. The pilot reported a health emergency immediately after landing.

Citilink's President Director Dewa Kadek Rai confirmed the pilot who managed the landing died after being shifted to a nearby hospital, IANS reported.

He said the QG307 flight which was flying to Ujung Pandang in South Sulawesi Province at around 6:00 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Wednesday) requested an emergency landing about 15 minutes after takeoff.

Body Will be Flown Directly To The Pilot's Home in Jakarta

He extended condolences to the family of the pilot, saying that the body will be flown directly to the pilot's home in Jakarta for the funeral.

Citilink officers gave explanations to passengers and provided on-ground service for them before the flight for the same route departed again with the aircraft and entire crew replaced, according to the local media.

(With IANS inputs)