Indonesia crossed China on Saturday as the nation with the most confirmed case of the coronavirus or COVID-19 in East Asia with 84,882 cases and the authorities stated that the actual infection rate can be higher because of the undetected cases.

Data from the nation's COVID-19 task force showed that 1,752 new deadly novel coronavirus infections on Saturday along with 59 fatalities, taking the total of the coronavirus-related death toll to 4,016.

China, where the first cases of the coronavirus were reported late last year, has had 83,644 cases as of Friday, with 4,634 deaths. "There are possibility of undetected positive cases without symptoms," said task force spokesman Achmad Yurianto, adding that authorities would continue to prioritize contact tracing.

COVID-19 in Indonesia

Epidemiologists have criticized the government for imposing milder restrictions than its neighbors to control the pandemic and for the limited scope of testing. Some restrictions were eased in early June, even as cases continued to rise, to allow for the resumption of some economic activity.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan this week delayed further loosening of curbs, including postponing the reopening of cinemas. The capital city reported 346 new cases on Saturday, its highest daily increase, with eight new fatalities. The country's most populous province, West Java, will begin fining people who are not wearing face masks in public places starting July 27, its Governor Ridwan Kamil said on Twitter.