Indonesia confirmed 387 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the total number of the deadly novel virus-infected cases to 14,032, stated the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

COVID-19 in Indonesia

The Southeast Asian country also reported 14 more people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing total to 973, Yurianto said. Meanwhile, 2,698 people have recovered. More than 113,452 people have been tested, he said, adding that many areas across the country are still showing the fluctuating number of new infections.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than four million people globally and claiming the lives of nearly 280,000 people worldwide. The WHO has described the virus outbreak as a pandemic.

(With agency inputs)