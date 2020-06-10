Indonesia confirmed the biggest daily rise in the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases for the second successive day on Wednesday with 1,241 new infections taking the total number of infections due to the deadly novel virus outbreak to 34,316.

There were 36 new COVID-19 related deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 1,959, according to health ministry official Achmad Yurianto. There are 12,129 patients who have recovered, he said. Data from Indonesia's COVID-19 task force shows at least 287,470 people have been tested.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.2 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 410,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia and scientists continue their quest to find a cure for the disease.

