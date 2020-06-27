Indonesia confirmed its highest daily increase of coronavirus or COVID-19 infections on Saturday with 1,385 taking the total number of new cases due to the deadly virus to 52,812, the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto stated.

Yurianto also said there had been 37 more coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,720. Separately, local authorities said that nine people aboard a flight from Indonesia to Cambodia tested positive after reaching Cambodia. Of them, one was Indonesian and eight Cambodians.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 9.8 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 494,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)