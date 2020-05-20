Indonesia confirmed the biggest daily increase in the number of coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the country, as the number of cases touched 693 taking he total number of novel virus cases in the Asian nation to 19,189, as per the website of Indonesia'ds COVID-19 task force.

The task force confirmed 21 additional deaths, taking the total to 1,242, while 4,575 people have recovered. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir infecting over 4.9 million people globally and claiming the lives of more than 320,000 people worldwide.

Indonesia Witnesses Rise in Coronavirus Cases

The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in over 170 countries worldwide and is currently spreading like wildfire with the number of cases increasing daily in the world.

The US is the worst affected nation followed by Russian and Brazil. The researchers are working to find a vaccine for the virus as the major countries are struggling to fight against the deadly virus outbreak.

