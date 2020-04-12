Indonesia confirmed 399 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Sunday which is the biggest jump till now that brought the total number of infection cases to 4,242 in the country, as per the data provided by a health ministry official named, Achmad Yurianto.

Coronavirus crisis worldwide

Yurianto said there were also 46 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 373.The deadly virus outbreak which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 100,000. The virus outbreak has spread to more than 270 countries infecting over 1,7 million people around the world.

The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic and the vaccine trials are currently. The latest epicentre of the virus in the US as it shifted from Europe to the North American nation. The country has also overtaken Italy in the number of deaths.

(With agency inputs)