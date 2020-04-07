Indonesia reported 247 new coronavirus or COIVD-19 cases on Tuesday, which took the total tally to 2,738, stated a health ministry official. Achmad Yurianto mentioned that the country suffered 12 deaths which took the total to 221, while 204 have recovered.

Coronavirus in Indonesia

More than 14,300 coronavirus tests have been carried out. The coronavirus outbreak hjas created a massive stir around the world infecting over one million people and claiming the lives of more than 70,000 people globally. The virus which originated from the city of Wuhan has spread to more than 170 countries in the world.

The WHO has described the outbreak as a pandemic and major nations like US, Italy, Spain and China are the most affected countries in the world. The epicentre is currently shifting to US at this moment.

(With agency inputs)