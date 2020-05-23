Indonesia reported 949 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday that took the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 21,745, the health ministry official of the country Achmad Yuriantyo stated.

Yurianto reported 25 new deaths, taking the total to 1,351, while 5249 patients have recovered. Over 176,000 people have been tested for the virus. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 330,000 people globally and infecting over 5.2 million people worldwide.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has infected people in over 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country due to the virus outbreak followed by Russia and Brazil.

Scientists around the world are currently struggling to find a cure for the disease and the major nations are grappling to fight it out against the deadly novel virus.

