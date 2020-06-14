Indonesia confirmed 857 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 and 43 more fatalities on Sunday taking the total number of cases to 38,277 and the death count due to the deadly novel virus to 2,134, the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto stated.

Yurianto said 755 more patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 14,531. Indonesia has tested 322,933 people for the virus as of Sunday.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 430,000 people globally and infected over 7.7 million people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The virus has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)