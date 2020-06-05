Indonesia confirmed 703 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 infections on Friday taking the total number of cases of the deadly novel virus reported in the Southeast Asian nation to 29,521.

There were 49 new deaths, with total COVID-19 fatalities rising to 1,770, said Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 390,000 people globally and infected over 6.6 million people worldwide.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus that has probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has affected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country due to the virus followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are currently working on finding a cure for the virus that is infecting more and more people day by day. The major nations in the world had imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus, are slowly relaxing the restrictions.

(With agency inputs)