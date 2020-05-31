Indonesia confirmed 700 new coronavirus or COVID=19 cases on Sunday taking the tally in the Southeast Asian country to 26,473, the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto stated. The official also reported 40 new deaths due to the novel deadly virus taking the death too to 1,613 as 7,308 people have recovered.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 369,000 people globally and infecting over si million people worldwide in over 170 countries.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire and has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia. The major countries re slowly starting to reopen their economy to get back on track as the virus continues to spread.

