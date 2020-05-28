Indonesia confirmed 687 new cases of coronavirus our COVID-19 taking the total number of cases due to the deadly virus infections in the Southeast Asian country to 24,538, an official if the health ministry stated on Thursday.

Indonesia also confirmed 23 new deaths from the virus, bringing the total fatalities to 1,496, the official, Achmad Yurianto, told reporters. As of Thursday, Indonesia has tested 201,311 people and 6,240 patients have recovered.

Coronavirus Struggle

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 350,000 people globally and infecting over 5.5 million people worldwide in over 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia and the major nations are grappling to contain the spread of the virus.

(With agency inputs)