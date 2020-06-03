Indonesia confirmed 684 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 infections on Wednesday taking the total number of cases in the Asian nation to 28,233, the health ministry official of the country Achmad Yurianto stated.

Yurianto announced 35 new deaths related to COVID-19, taking the total to 1,698, while 8,406 people have recovered. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 6.3 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 380,000 people worldwide.

COVID-19 in Indonesia

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in over 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are trying to find a cure for the disease but till now nothing final has come out. The deadly virus outbreak had put the major economies to a standstill as the countries had to impose lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

(With agency inputs)