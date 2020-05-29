Indonesia confirmed 678 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Friday taking the total number of infections due to the deadly novel virus in the Southeast Asian nation to 25,216, stated the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported that the country has suffered 24 deaths due to the deadly virus outbreak taking the total number of deaths to 1,520, while around 6,492 people had verified in the Asian country.

COVID-19 in Indonesia

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 360,000 people worldwide and infected over 5.8 million people globally. The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries.

The virus which is currently spreading like wildfire has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia. The nations around the world are slowly trying to lift the lockdowns imposed to get the economy running.

