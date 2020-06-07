Indonesia confirmed 672 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total to 31,186 cases, stated the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto. There were 50 more deaths too that took the death toll in the nation to 1,851 whereas 10,498 people have recovered, the official further added.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 6.9 million people globally and claiming the lives of nearly 400,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are trying to find a cure for the virus but till now there has not been any major breakthrough. The nations had previously imposed complete lockdown to curb the spread of the virus but they are now relaxing the restrictions to restart the economy.

(With agency inputs)