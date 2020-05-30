Indonesia confirmed 557 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases due to the deadly novel virus in the Southeast Asian country to 25,773, the health ministry official Achmad Yuriantyo stated.

Yurianto reported 53 new deaths, taking the toll to 1,573, while 7,015 people have recovered. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 365,000 people globally and has infected over 5.9 million people worldwide.

COVID-19 Pandemic

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

The major countries around the world had previously imposed strict lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus. They are now slowly lifting the restrictions to get their economies rolling to get back on track.

(With agency inputs)