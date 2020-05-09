Indonesia confirmed 533 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday which is the biggest daily increase taking the total tally to 13,645, the health ministry official of the country Achmad Yurianto stated.

Indonesia fights Coronavirus

Yurianto reported 16 more have died from the disease, taking the total number of death to 959, while 2,607 have recovered. Nearly 108,700 people have been tested as of Saturday, he added, while urging Indonesians to continue obeying the stay-at-home order to prevent further spread of the virus.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 270,000 people worldwide and infected over 3.9 million people globally. The virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic.

(With agency inputs)