Indonesia confirmed 529 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 17,025. The nation also reported 13 fresh dearths taking the death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak to 1,089, the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto mentioned in an online news conference.

The Southeast Asian country has tested 135,726 people, Yurianto said. Yurianto said 35,069 patients with suspected acute respiratory illnesses were being treated across the country.

Indonesia fights Coronavirus

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times and has infected over 4.5 million people globally and has claimed the lives of more than 300,000 people worldwide. The worst affected country is the US followed by Russia and the United Kingdom.

The WHO has described the deadly novel virus outbreak as a pandemic. The COVID-19 has spread to more than 170 nations. The outbreak which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province is spreading like wildfire.

