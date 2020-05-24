Indonesia reported 526 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Sunday raking the total number of infections in the nation to 22,271, the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto stated. The official also mentioned that the Southeast Asian country has confirmed 21 new deaths taking the total to 1,372.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 340,000 people worldwide and infection over 5.3 million people globally. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire.

Coronavirus in Indonesia

The US is the worst affected nation followed by Russia and Brazil. Scientists around the world are working to find a cure for the deadly disease as the major countries continue to grapple to tackle the virus outbreak as the numbers continue to grow regularly.

(With agency inputs)