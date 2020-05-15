Indonesia confirmed 490 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases and 33 fresh deaths that took the total number of cases to 16,496 and the death to 1,076, the health ministry official Achmd Yurianto stated on Friday.

Coronavirus cases in Indonesia

The Southeast Asian country has tested 132,060 people, Yurianto said. Yurianto said 34,360 patients with suspected acute respiratory illnesses were being treated across the country.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 300,000 people worldwide. The outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO. The US is the worst affected country in the world followed by Russia and Spain.

(With agency inputs)