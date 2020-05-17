Indonesia confirmed 489 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the nation taking the total to 17,514 along with 59 fresh fatalities taking the death toll to 1,148 due to the novel virus outbreak, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto mentioned in an online news conference.

The Southeast Asian country has tested around 140,473 people, Yurianto said. The deadly virus outbreak Haas spread to more than 270 countries in the world infecting over 4.6 million people globally and claiming the lives of more than 310,000 people in the world.

COVID-19 crisis

The US is the worst affected country in the world due to the novel virus outbreak followed by Russia and the UK. Scientists around the world are working on finding a cure for the disease caused due to the virus as the major nations continue to grapple in their fight against the virus.

(With agency inputs)