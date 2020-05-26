Indonesia confirmed 415 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases due to the deadly novel virus to 23,165, the health ministry stated. The country also reported 27 new deaths taking the fatality count to 1,418, the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto mentioned told the reporters.

As of Tuesday, 188,302 people have been tested and 5,877 have recovered. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 345,000 people globally and infecting over 5.5 million people worldwide.

Indonesia Confirms 415 New Coronavirus Cases

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province has infected people in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire. The deadly novel virus has affected the US the most followed by Russia and Brazil.

Scientists all around the world are currently working on finding a vaccine for the deadly disease as the major nations continue to struggle to tackle the virus outbreak with the number of cases increasing day by day.

(With agency inputs)