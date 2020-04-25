Indonesia confirmed 396 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the total number of cases to 8,607, as per the data provided by the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Thirty people more of the infected people died waking the total number of deaths to 720, as per the data. The world's fourth most populous nation has been struck by the virus having huge number of deaths in Asia apart from China.

Indonesia fights Coronavirus

US president Donald Trump announced on Friday he would be sending ventilators and unspecified help to Indonesia at the request of President Joko Widodo. The Indonesian presidential palace said in a statement that Trump and Widodo held a call on Friday to discuss ways to collaborate during the pandemic, including on how to overcome the protective gear and masks shortages faced by both countries.

The statement said Trump had agreed to "strengthen partnerships in trade and economics" between the United States and Indonesia after recovery from the coronavirus outbreak.

(With agency inputs)