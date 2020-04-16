Indonesia reported 380 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which took the total number of cases confirmed in the Southeast Asian country to 5,516, the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto stated.

Yurianto reported 27 new deaths, taking the total to 496, while 548 have recovered. Almost 40,000 tests have been performed, while patients suspected of carrying the virus symptoms reached more than 11,800 people.

Coronavirus crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a massive stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 120,000 people globally and infecting over two million people worldwide. The virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as pandemic and it has spread to over 170 countries. The virus probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province.

