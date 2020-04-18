Indonesia confirmed 325 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the total number of the infections in the fourth most populous country to 6,248.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto also reported 15 new deaths, taking the total to 535. On Friday, Indonesia surpassed the Philippines to become the country with the highest number of infections in Southeast Asia. It has the most number of deaths in Asia outside of China.

Coronavirus crisis

The coronavirus outbreak has created a massive around the world in recent times infecting more than two million people globally and claiming the lives of over 150,000 people worldwide. The outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO. The virus outbreak which originated from the city of Wuhan of Hubei province in China has affected the US the most.

(With agency inputs)