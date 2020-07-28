Indonesia confirmed 1,748 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 102,051 confirmed cases, the health ministry data showed as the nation continues to grapple with the deadly novel virus.

The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to COVID-19 rose by 63, bringing the total to 4,901. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world and is currently spreading like wildfire.

COVID-19 Crisis

The US is the worst affected country in the world followed by Brazil and India. More than 16.4 million people have been infected by the virus as per the latest updates and over 654,000 people have lost their lives globally.

The virus has infected people in more than 170 countries as scientists work at war-like speed to find a cure for the deadly disease. Over 300 vaccine candidates are currently at different stages of the trials.

(With agency inputs)