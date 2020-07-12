Indonesia confirmed 1,681 new cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the nation to 75,699, the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto mentioned in a televised news briefing.

Fatalities from the COVID-19 rose by 71 on Sunday, he said, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 3,606, the highest in East Asia outside China.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 12.7 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 565,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country due to the outbreak followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)