Indonesia confirmed 1,671 new cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 taking the total number of vases of the deadly novel virus in the country to 74,018, the health ministry official Achmad Yuriantyo mentioned on a televised news briefing.

Fatalities from the virus rose by 66 on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 3,535, he said, while 34,719 people have recovered. The novel virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 12.5 million people globally and has claimed the lives of over 560,000 people worldwide in more than 170 nations.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and India.

Scientists around the world are trying to find a cure for the virus as the major nations had previously imposed strict lockdowns. The countries are slowly opening their economy to get back on track.

