Indonesia confirmed 1,624 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Thursday in its biggest rise in new cases since the deadly novel virus pandemic started, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto mentioned.

This brings the total number of infections to 59,394. The country also reported 53 new deaths, taking cumulative COVID-19 fatalities to 2,987. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10.7 million people globally.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has claimed the lives of more than 516,000 people worldwide in over 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire.

The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia. Scientists around the world are working to find a cure for the disease as the major nations had previously imposed complete lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus.

(With agency inputs)