Indonesia confirmed 1,492 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 infections on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the nation to 98,778 as the world grapples to tackle he virus outbreak, as reported by the Health Ministry of the country.

The number of deaths in the Southeast Asian nation related to COVID-19 rose by 67, bringing the total to 4,781, the data showed. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus has infected more than 16 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 644,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries as the virus continues to spread around the world like wildfire.

Scientists are currently working to find a cure for the virus as more than 300 vaccine candidates are currently under trial. Researchers are working at a rapid speed to get the holy grail of the coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)