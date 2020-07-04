Indonesia confirmed 1,447 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto mentioned, taking the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian nation's tally to 62,142, while 53 more deaths took the toll to 3,089.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world claiming the lives of more than 525,000 people worldwide and infecting over 11 million people globally in the span of around six months.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus probably originated from Wuhan, which is located in the Hubei province of China. Nations around the world are currently suffering due to the virus as lockdowns were imposed to curb the spread.

The virus has spread to more than 170 countries as the number of cases is increasing at a rapid rate regularly. The US is the worst affected country followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)