Indonesia confirmed 1,268 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19, taking the total number of cases due to the deadly novel virus in the country to 66,226, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto mentioned in a televised briefing.

The official also announced 68 additional deaths due to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 3,309, while 30,785 people have recovered.

Coronavirus in Indonesia

The deadly virus outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 538,000 people globally till now and has also infected more than 1.6 million people globally in over 170 countries in the world as the world continues to grapple with COVID-19.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The most affected nation due to the pandemic is US followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)