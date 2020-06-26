Indonesia confirmed 1,240 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the total number of cases due to the deadly novel virus in the country to 51,427 as the nation continues to tackle the outbreak.

There were 63 more deaths recorded, with total fatalities now at 2,683, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto. The death toll from COVID-19 in Indonesia is the highest in East Asia outside of China.

COVID-19 Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 9.6 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 489,000 people globally in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation in the world followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)