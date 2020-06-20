Indonesia confirmed 1,226 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of infection cases due to the deadly virus in the country to 45,029 as the nation grapples to contain the spread of the virus.

Health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 56 more deaths reported, with total fatalities now at 2,429, the highest coronavirus death toll in East Asia outside of China.

Coronavirus in Indonesia

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent titles infecting more than 8.6 million people worldwide and claimed the lives of over 460,000 people globally in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

