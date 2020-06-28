Indonesia confirmed 1,198 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cased and 34 more dearths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 54,010 and the fatalities to 2,754, the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto mentioned.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 499,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

COVID-19 in Indonesia

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists around the world are working to find a cure for the deadly disease outbreak as the global economy faced downfall due to the virus outbreak. Most of the major countries are slowly resuming their economic activities to get back on track.

(With agency inputs)