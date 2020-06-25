Indonesia confirmed 1,178 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Thursday taking the total number of cases of the novel deadly virus in the nation to 50,187, as reported by the health ministry.

The health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said there were 47 more deaths recorded, with total fatalities now at 2,620, the highest COVID-19 death toll in East Asia outside of China. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around a world in recent times infecting more than 9.4 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 482,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

COVID-19 in Indonesia

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The virus has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia.

Scientists are currently working to find a cure for the virus outbreak as the nations had previously imposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus. The major countries are currently relaxing the restrictions to restart their economic activities.

(With agency inputs)