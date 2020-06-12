Indonesia confirmed 1,111 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases and 48 new deaths taking the total number of cases to 36,406 and the fatalities due to the novel virus outbreak to 2,048, the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto mentioned.

Yurianto said 577 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 13,213. Indonesia has tested a total of 302,147 people as of Friday.

Coronavirus in Indonesia

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 420,000 people globally and infected over 7.5 million people worldwide in more than `170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. Scientists are currently working on finding a cure for the deadly novel virus, which has made the nations impose lockdowns.

(With agency inputs)