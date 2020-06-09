The health ministry of Indonesia confirmed 1,043 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the biggest daily increase in the cases of the novel deadly virus taking the total number of infections to 33,076.

There were also 40 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 1,923, said Achmad Yurianto, a ministry official. The Southeast Asian country has tested more than 281,650 for the virus as of Tuesday, data by its COVID-19 task force showed.

Indonesia Fights Coronavirus

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 406,000 people worldwide and infecting over 7.1 million people globally in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia as the scientists continue to find a cure for the disease.

(With agency inputs)