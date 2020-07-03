Indonesia confirmed 1,301 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Friday taking the total number of cases due to the deadly novel virus to 60,695, the health ministry official Achmad Yurinato mentioned.

Yurianto also reported 49 new coronavirus deaths, taking total fatalities to 3,036, while he said 27,568 people have recovered from the virus. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 10.8 million people worldwide.

COVID-19 Crisis

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has claimed the lives of more than 520,000 people globally in more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire.

The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia. Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the virus as the major nations had previously imposed strict lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus.

(With agency inputs)