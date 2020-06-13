Indonesia confirmed 1,014 new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases and 43 fresh fatalities on Saturday taking the tally of the total number of cases due to the deadly novel virus to 37,420 and the death toll to 2,091, the health ministry official Achmad Yurianto mentioned.

Yurianto said 563 more patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered cases to 13,776. All the new cases were locally transmitted, he added.

Coronavirus Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 7.6 million people globally and claimed the lives of over 426,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazi land Russia.

(With agency inputs)