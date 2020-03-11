A 53-year-old women who belong from a different country died in Indonesia due to the COVID-19 or coronavirus on Wednesday, March 11. It is the first recorded death due to the virus in the south-east Asian country. The woman had been in serious condition since the time she was hospitalized, said an official from the health ministry.

The official did not confirm about which country she belongs to or which hospital she died in. He said that her home country's embassy is aware of her death and arranging to send the body back to her country. There have been 27 cases confirmed, one died and two recovered due to coronavirus in Indonesia.

Around the world, the new coronavirus has infected more than 115,000 people while claiming the lives of more than 4,000 people. The virus which originated from the Hubei province of mainland China has spread in over 100 countries worldwide.

(This is a developing story and will be updated)