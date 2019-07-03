India's 158-year-old Congress Party that won independence from the British in 1947 has seen the final death nail with its President Rahul Gandhi announcing his resolve to step down owning responsibility for the party's abysmal performance in recent elections.

Rahul Gandhi, who steered the party after taking reins from his mother Sonia Gandhi last year, was successful in rejuvenating the party from extinction when the Congress won in three out of five assembly elections in December. However, he could not save the party from a total rout in the hands of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in May 2019 elections.

In his resignation letter, Rahul Gandhi said:"It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation... It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party."

Ironic, but Rahul Gandhi's decision is likely to benefit BJP which was against the concept of Congress still continue as a political party after India's independence from the British. In fact, it keeps on reiterating the wish of Mahatma Gandhi when he advised the party leaders in 1947 to abolish the Congress soon after independence. It was recalled again by BJP leader and PM Narendra Modi during the elections in May this year.

With Rahul Gandhi's decision, the wish of Mahatma Gandhi is likely to become a reality as the party would face near extinction with his decision, something bigger than the party's defeat in the elections. Never did Congress party win elections without a Nehru-Gandhi family leader heading it. Rather, no other member could stop inner-party rivalry.

It remains to be seen whether this experiment of keeping a non-Gandhi president would help the party to revive or lead to its ultimate disappearance as wished by BJP among many others.