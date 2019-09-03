India's moon mission Chandrayaan 2 detached its landing module on Monday successfully, ahead of the next two key deorbit (orbit-lowering) manoeuvres scheduled on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 3 and 4, respectively.

The landing module of the Indian Space Research Organisation's second mission to the moon, Chandrayaan 2, has two componenets -- the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover -- which are scheduled to land on the surface of moon on September 7. Detached from the main orbiter, the landing module is currently orbiting the moon in an elliptical orbit, similar to that of the orbiter, passing over the lunar poles at a distance of roughly 100 km from the surface.

The planned soft-landing of the lander and rover on the moon's surface will be attempted at 1.55 am IST on Saturday, September 7. ISRO is planning a live stream from its control room at the Satellite Control Centre (SCC) in Bengaluru, during the soft landing stage, which its chairman K. Sivan has described as "15 minutes of terror"owing to the complexity.

The orbiter will keep its orbit to maintain a surveillance on Vikram's landing site at the moon's South Polar region. "While there, we will also explore discoveries made by Chandrayaan 1, such as the presence of water molecules on the Moon and new rock types with unique chemical composition. Through this mission, we aim to: Expand India's footprint in space; Inspire a future generation of scientists, engineers and explorers; and Surpass international aspirations," said ISRO.

Chandrayaan 2 Mission - Timeline July 22, 2019: India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV MkIII-M1 successfully launched Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft at 2:43 p.m. IST on July 22,2019 into its planned orbit from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. Sept. 2: The Orbit of Chandrayaan-2 around the moon will be circularized to 100x100 km orbit through a series of orbital maneuvers. On the day of landing, the lander will separate from the Orbiter and then perform a series of complex maneuvers comprising of rough braking and fine braking. Sept. 7: Imaging of the landing site region prior to landing will be done for finding safe and hazard-free zones. The lander-Vikram will finally land near South Pole of the moon on Sep 7, 2019 and then the Rover will roll out and carry out experiments on Lunar surface for a period of 1 Lunar day which is equal to 14 Earth days. Orbiter will continue its mission for a duration of one year. Sept 20, 2019: Rover's life will be over, while the orbiter will continue its mission for one year.

Science experiments

Chandrayaan-2 is expected to study of topography, seismography, mineral identification and distribution, surface chemical composition, thermo-physical characteristics of top soil and composition of the tenuous lunar atmosphere. The Orbiter payloads will conduct remote-sensing observations from a 100 km orbit while the Lander and Rover payloads will perform in-situ measurements near the landing site.

A detailed 3 dimensional mapping of the lunar regolith will be done and measurements on the near surface plasma environment and electron density in the Lunar ionosphere will be studied. Thermo-physical property of the lunar surface and seismic activities will be measured, while water molecule distribution will be studied using infra red spectroscopy, synthetic aperture radiometry and polarimetry as well as mass spectroscopy techniques, said ISRO.

Chandrayaan 2 Key payloads Chandrayaan 2 Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer Elemental composition of the Moon Imaging IR Spectrometer Mineralogy mapping and water-ice confirmation Synthetic Aperture Radar L & S Band Polar-region mapping and sub-surface water-ice confirmation Orbiter High Resolution Camera High-resolution topography mapping Chandra's Surface Thermo-physical Experiment Thermal conductivity and temperature gradient Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer and Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope In-situ elemental analysis and abundance in the vicinity of landing site

A Timeline of Chandrayaan 1 15th August, 2003: Chandrayaan programme is announced by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee 22nd October, 2008: Chandrayaan 1 takes off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota 8th November, 2008: Chandrayaan 1 enters a Lunar Transfer Trajectory 14th November, 2008: The Moon Impact Probe ejects from Chandrayaan 1 and crashes near the lunar South Pole — confirms presence of water molecules on Moon's surface 28th August, 2009: End of Chandrayaan 1 programme.

(Source: ISRO)