Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, millions of people have been waiting for their turn to get a vaccine shot. Now, when COVID-19 vaccines are being manufactured and sent to hospitals around the world, Google Trends analysis report revealed that a huge section of the Indian population is searching for how to make Coronavirus vaccine at home.

India began its mass vaccination program on January 16 with an aim to inoculate at least 300 million people in the country. It is the world's largest vaccination drive of its kind. But now, according to the analysis report, Indians are trying to find out the homemade cure for COVID-19. On January 17 and 18, "how to make a covid vaccine at home" was among the top trending searches on Google.

This is not the first time Indians asked for Google's help to find a remedy. In July 2020, when the Coronavirus infection continued to spread across the country, a similar trend was noticed.

Fake and Misleading Claims

Several false and misleading claims that promised to cure Coronavirus caused disease surged in India since the early months of the pandemic. Many social media users also came across such falsehoods.

According to a BBC analysis, fake news about the Coronavirus pandemic unfairly targeted the Muslim community and homemade remedies like the usage of honey, ginger, turmeric were peddled as COVID-19 cures. Such unscientific information was also shared via WhatsApp.

In September last year, some scientists also began testing out unproven versions of DIY vaccines on themselves and their friends. University of Illinois law professor Jacob Sherkow said, "Every home remedy is not necessarily going to help, and some may very well be fatal." Even one scientist began selling his homemade vaccine on Facebook.

Last year, many people in Sri Lanka gathered to drink a "miracle" tonic made by a self-proclaimed holy man. The so-called COVID potion included nutmeg, coriander and other herbs. It was also backed by some government officials, as well as media organizations. But later, two politicians contracted the virus despite drinking the solution.

When India approved two vaccines for emergency use, healthcare experts criticized the lack of information about the jabs and safety protocols. This caused a trust issue about the COVID-19 vaccine in the country. According to the Health Ministry of India, so far, 454,049 people have been inoculated. But among them, 580 people have developed adverse reactions. Two people, who got their doses on the first day of the vaccination in the country, reportedly died after taking the shot. But the reports said that the deaths were caused by cardiopulmonary disease and have no links to vaccines.