Indiana Walmart Shooting: At Least One Person Injured, Gunman Shot Dead

At least one person has been injured in a shooting at an Indiana Walmart store. The shooting happened at the Walmart in Evansville Thursday night. The gunman was shot dead by the law enforcement officers who responded to the incident.

The Evansville Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 pm. The gunman had fired several rounds at the officers, who returned the fire and killed him. The suspect's identity has not been revealed. .

The officers were not injured. The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital, CNN reported, citing local media outlets. The condition of the injured person is unknown.

In November, a mass shooting at a Virginia Walmart store had killed six people.